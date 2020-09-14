Former WH Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'speaks for herself' in new book

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has written a book about working for President Trump.Sanders stood in front of reporters for two years, answering tough questions in White House briefings all while raising three children.Sanders joined ABC7 Monday morning to discuss her new book as well as life after the White House.Sanders said that facing some of the critics was one of the hardest things about serving as press secretary."I wasn't necessarily prepared for the personal attacks," Sanders said.Sanders said she "absolutely" misses working as the White House Press Secretary."I miss getting to work for the president... I loved my job, I'm proud of the work that we did," she said. "I think that the president has a great record of accomplishment after four years, and I'm proud that I got to play a small part in that."Her new book "Speaking For Myself" is a bestseller on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.