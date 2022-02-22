localish

Petaluma's Sax's Joint serves biggest pancake in Bay Area

By Chris Bollini
EMBED <>More Videos

This diner serves up the biggest pancake you've ever seen

PETALUMA, Calif. -- If you have ever wanted to take a trip back in time and enjoy a meal made from scratch, Saxs Joint in Petaluma is the perfect destination.

"It's like a 50s diner. They got the music. They got the decor," longtime customer Rick Roumas shares.

"Good home-cooked food, friendly service, and a smile," co-owner Kimberly Saxelby adds.

Saxs offers plenty of signature dishes like TTs French toast, cinnamon and sugar-dusted sourdough bread served with marionberry cream cheese, but it's the size of these dishes that are a signature of its own.

"Our portions are huge, fall off the side of the plate big," Kimberly Saxelby reveals with a smile.

A great example is their pancake called, "The Joint."

"It's the biggest pancake you've ever seen," Saxelby declares.

Approximately the size of an extra-large pizza, this fluffy pancake definitely makes an impression.

"It's ginormous," Roumas announces.

"It doesn't even fit on the table," Saxs regular Sandra Chisham says, "It's so big."

Saxelby owns and operates the restaurant with her sister, Tiffany, and her mother, Julie. The family strives to create not only great food but also an inviting location for the community to connect.

"Every time you come here, you always know somebody. They treat you like family," customer Amanda Riley comments.

"It's busy all day long, but get here and try it out. It's worth it," family member Nick Kanihan says.

"People are always right here to say, 'Oh, I love that place, you know, so it makes you feel real proud,'" co-owner Julie Saxelby adds.

For more information, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumakgofoodiefoodbreakfastlocalish
LOCALISH
These libraries empower youth to rise up against racism
It's mannequin madness at this DIY art class
This diner serves up the biggest pancake you've ever seen
Visit 'The Proud Family' pop-up
TOP STORIES
Chicago to lift indoor mask mandate: Mayor Lightfoot
IL reports 1,549 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Pilsen high school students surprised with free ride to college
Biden announces new sanctions on Russia as Ukraine tensions escalate
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
Former CPD supt. wants mayor to give deposition in sex assault case
Show More
Boy, 3, hurt in West Garfield Park shooting: CFD
Chicago weather forecast includes possibly hazardous fog, rain
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
More TOP STORIES News