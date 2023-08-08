Scam text messages from unknown numbers could infect your phone with malware

Experts warn mysterious texts from unknown numbers with seemingly innocuous messages could actually be a scam to infect your phone with malware and steal your information.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Experts warn mysterious texts from unknown numbers with seemingly innocuous messages could actually be a scam to infect your phone with malware and steal your personal information.

The texts could be as simple as a message saying "Hello," or even a photo of someone you've never met. You may be tempted to answer, but experts said a response or the wrong move could give hackers access to your private information.

The texts are comprised of seemingly normal conversation starters, like "good evening! What are you doing?"

"Once they get them engaged, they'll send a photo of themselves in some interesting city which is filled with malware," said Chris Drake, chief technology officer at iconective.

Drake said once you save the photo, that malware can be used to track your phone's keystrokes. That means hackers can then try to figure out your passwords and dig for other personal information on your phone that they could use to commit identity theft.

Even if you don't download the photos, engaging with text scammers by just telling them your name can help them match your identity with your phone number to get more personal details. And don't try to "mess" with the scammers by writing back as a joke.

"The problem is, you just admitted that you're a live phone number with a person on the other end," Drake said.

That could land you a spot on the fraudster's favorites list, a roster on the dark web of real names and phone numbers that other con artists use to identify more potential victims.

"They're sending billions of these out," Drake said. "And you know now you've singled yourself out as something engageable."

If you get one of these texts, you should delete it and hit the option "Delete and Report Junk." You can also install anti-virus apps on your phone that scan for malware.

You should also make sure your phone is always backed up in case you become a victim and quickly need to change devices.