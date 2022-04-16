vandalism

Vandalism charges filed against man accused of damaging more than 100 cars at Schaumburg dealerships

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges are now filed against a man accused of damaging more than 100 vehicles at three car dealerships in Schaumburg.

Andrew McAuliff will appear in court Saturday for a bond hearing.

Investigators said on Wednesday he used a metal object to smash the windshields of numerous vehicles, many of which already belonged to customers.

Eighty-three cars were damaged at the Honda dealership and another 19 at a Ford dealership across the street.

The Honda general manager said it all happened just after 1:30 a.m. Police arrested McAuliff in the Honda parking lot after already learning about the damage he allegedly made at two other dealerships on the same street.

This all comes at a time when these dealerships are already struggling with inventory shortages and delays in servicing cars.

It's still not clear what the motive was behind all of the vandalism, but it will take weeks of repairs to clean it all up.

McAuliff is charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to property.
