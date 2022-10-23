Wintrust Field hosts Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Wintrust Field is hosting the Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages!
The carnival is jam-packed with rides and tasty treats. It is surrounded by local merchants, family-friendly fall-themed arts and crafts, a beer garden and much much more! Each booth is providing its very own trick-or-treat experience.
Hours of operation:
Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is free and parking is $5. Ride wristbands are available, but only during certain hours.
