Wintrust Field hosts Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages

Wintrust Field is hosting the 2022 Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Wintrust Field is hosting the Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages!

The carnival is jam-packed with rides and tasty treats. It is surrounded by local merchants, family-friendly fall-themed arts and crafts, a beer garden and much much more! Each booth is providing its very own trick-or-treat experience.

Hours of operation:

Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free and parking is $5. Ride wristbands are available, but only during certain hours.

