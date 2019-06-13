Schaumburg man charged with sex assault, kidnapping in Hoffman Estates forest preserve

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man from Schaumburg has been charged with criminal sex assault and kidnapping for an attack in a forest persevere at the end of May, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.Police said a 48-year-old Streamwood woman was on a trail in the Arthur L. Janura Forest Preserve near Hoffman Estates around 8:15 p.m. on May 30 when she was attacked. The man threw her cell phone into a wooded area, then dragged her into another wooded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.Ryan Patterson was arrested on June 11 and charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping.Prosecutors said the victim was able to track down Patterson when he texted her the day after her assault and tried to get together with her again. The victim then paid White Pages to look up his information and reported it to authorities, prosecutors said.The Sheriff's Office said investigators came to believe through the course of their investigation Patterson may have sexually assaulted other women. Prosecutors said Patterson told the victim that he had "been doing this for years, and I've never seen you."Prosecutors also said Patterson told the victim he had difficulty forming relationships with women and so resorted to assaulting him. According to prosecutors, Patterson told the victim "this is my fetish, this is how I get turned on."Patterson appeared in court Wednesday where his bond was set at $150,000. His bond also required him to surrender his passport, turn in his firearms, be electronically monitored, and obey a curfew, as well as have no further contact with the victim.Police are asking anyone with information about any additional victims to call Sheriff's Police detectives at 708-865-4896.