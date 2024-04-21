Man killed in shooting at Schiller Park bar, police say

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a shooting Friday night in the northwest suburbs.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 9400 block of Irving Park Road in Schiller Park, police said.

The location where the shooting happened was SWAY BAR, near O'Hare airport.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man who had been shot and performed life-saving measures, Schiller Park police said.

The man was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, police said.

He was identified as Jonathan Vallejo, 38, of River Grove, Illinois, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.