2 men shot, 1 killed in South Chicago shooting, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 42-year-old men were shot, one fatally in the city's South Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, according to CPD.

Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of East 83rd Street at around 1:54 a.m.

The two men were standing outside on the sidewalk when someone opened fired on them, police said.

One man was hit in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene. The other was shot twice in the chest and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, CPD said.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.