School buses damaged after fire in vacant Gresham building spreads to lot next door

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday night has left several school buses damaged.

The fire broke out inside of an abandoned building in the 8500-block of South Vincennes Avenue and the roof collapsed while crews tried to extinguish flames. Materials inside the building prompted a HazMat response.

Just steps away in the next lot is Sunrise Transportation and several school buses were damaged by flames that traveled into the lot.

The Chicago Fire Department said Sunrise Transportation was just using the parking lot to park the buses and not the building.

Crews said the buses were damaged by flames, but said the buses never caught fire. The company's CEO says they will be up and running as usual, servicing CPS schools.

Aaron Medina, CEO of Sunrise Transportation, said in a statement, "A fire broke out at a building adjacent to our Vincennes bus yard late Tuesday night and approximately three or four buses were damaged. We are doing our best to minimize disruption to this morning's school pickup schedule, but some very minor delays are possible. CPS has been notified. We would like to thank the brave men and women of the Chicago fire and police departments who not only successfully put out the fire quickly but also worked with us through the night so we were able to safely transport children to school this morning."

No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamschool busfirechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News