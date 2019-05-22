Suburban school bus hit by stray gunfire after dropping off students at Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban school bus was hit by stray bullets after dropping off students at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago Tuesday.

The driver had just dropped off students from Westmoor School in Northbrook at the museum when bullets hit the bus in the 6600-block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 11:35 a.m., police said.

Police said two people standing near the bus were arguing and began shooting, hitting the bus.

The bus driver returned the damaged bus to her company's depot and a new bus was sent out to transport the students. The driver was shaken up but not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookhyde parkchicagostray bulletchicago crimeschool bus
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, expected to visit baby in hospital
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
1 killed in Harvey crash
Arrest made in carjacking of Whitney Young HS teacher
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Dad treats late daughter's class to field trip in her honor
Hidden cameras, misleading listings: Rentals from home share websites come with risks
Show More
Woman begged for her life as squatter stabbed her: Prosecutor
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
VIDEO: RV high speed chase ends after 2 crashes, suspect in custody
West Side farm helps make goat yoga craze possible in Chicago
A Mother's Torment: 10,000 days since her son said "I love you"
More TOP STORIES News