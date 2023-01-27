Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso

An Ohio teen was arrested in connection with school threats throughout Lake and Porter counties, Valparaiso and Portage police say.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy from Ohio has been taken into custody, in connection to threats at Indiana schools.

Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.

They included schools in Hobart, Portage and Valparaiso.

The threats were made throughout the month of January.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible.

No further information about the teen taken into custody was immediately available.

"We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause. Many of us here at PPD are parents as well and have children attending Portage Township Schools," Portage police said in a statement.

Valparaiso police also thanked the United States Secret Service - Chicago Field Office, United States Secret Service - Forensic Services Division in Washington D.C. and Federal Bureau of Investigations - Indianapolis Field Division, among others, in the investigation.