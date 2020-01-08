Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
More than 2K Chicago parking meter tickets issued in error since 2017
1 injured in violent Brighton Park crash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Researchers find biggest 1-year drop in US cancer death rate
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
Wobbly wheel scam hits 50 victims in Houston: Police
Show More
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
VIDEO: Jiu-Jitsu instructor stops would-be thief in Lincoln Square
2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Two earthquakes strike near Iran nuclear plant
VIDEO: Thief steals from woman pumping gas in Blue Island
More TOP STORIES News