A look at Chicago's beaches after this week's winter storm

ABC 7's team took photos of beaches along Chicago's shoreline before and after the winter storm.
In the city, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare Airport and about 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Midway Airport. In the suburbs, Woodridge received 3.2 inches of snow, Harwood 3 inches of snow and 2.5 inches of snow in Chicago Ridge, DeMotte, New Lenox and Valparaiso.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning was in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Chicago Park District closed the Lakefront Trail at North Avenue Beach to bikers and pedestrians. They urged everyone around the area to use caution because of these high winds and waves.
