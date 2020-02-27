Science

A look at Chicago's beaches after this week's winter storm

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm dropped snow across the Chicago area Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. As a result, high waves caused some problems along the city's lakefront.

ABC 7's team took photos of beaches along Chicago's shoreline before and after the winter storm.

In the city, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare Airport and about 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Midway Airport. In the suburbs, Woodridge received 3.2 inches of snow, Harwood 3 inches of snow and 2.5 inches of snow in Chicago Ridge, DeMotte, New Lenox and Valparaiso.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: Dramatic photos show Lake Michigan's disappearing beaches
WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.



The Chicago Park District closed the Lakefront Trail at North Avenue Beach to bikers and pedestrians. They urged everyone around the area to use caution because of these high winds and waves.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc on Chicago's shoreline
The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.

