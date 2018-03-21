SCIENCE

China's Tiangong-1 space station could fall to Earth over Midwest

Visitors look at a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the China Beijing International High-Tech Expo in Beijing on June 10, 2017. ((AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein))

CNN
An update on the expected re-entry of China's old Tiangong-1 space station has been announced.

The space station was initially launched in September 2011. An official Chinese statement declared that Tiangong-1 terminated its data service on March 21, 2016. Since the Chinese government has lost control of the station, it's hard to predict where and when it will fall.

The European Space Agency predicts the space station will fall back to Earth between March 30 and April 6, while research organization Aerospace predicts a re-entry on April 1, give or take 4 days.

Aerospace says it is much easier to predict a re-entry time than a location. This explains the wide scope of possible re-entry zones, which both Aerospace and other organizations predict will be between 43 degrees North and 43 degrees South latitudes.

Southern Wisconsin is right on the edge of this span. While many scientists believe most of the object will burn up while entering the atmosphere, there is still a chance some debris makes its way all the way to the ground.

The odds that any debris from this station will hit one specific person are about one million times smaller than winning the Powerball lottery, according to Aerospace.

Out of all the space debris to have fallen into Earth's atmosphere, it is believed that Lottie Williams is the only person to get hit directly. Fortunately, she survived.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldspaceWisconsinMichiganIllinois
SCIENCE
2018 ComEd Icebox Derby
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
Chicago scientist becomes 1st living person to have NASA mission named after him
Mars Close Approach to peak overnight
World gazes at total lunar eclipse, longest of this century
More Science
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News