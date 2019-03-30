The Illinois Medical District is launching a new initiative to establish a life sciences innovation district for the city of Chicago. In addition to its existing facilities, the Illinois Medical District has 31 acres of land for development of the future largest life sciences innovation district in the Midwest.
Illinois Medical District CEO Suzet McKinney joined ABC7 to talk about where the initiative stands right now, and the next steps for the project.
To learn more about the Illinois Medical District, visit http://medicaldistrict.org/
Illinois Medical District launches initiative for new Life Sciences Innovation District
