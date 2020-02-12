Science

NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? Now's your chance, because NASA is hiring!

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2nd to the 31st.

Among the requirements are US citizenship and a master's degree in one of the "STEM" fields, which are science, technology, engineering or math.

The master's degree requirement can be met in several other ways.

Candidates must pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

NASA currently has 48 astronauts.

A handful of new ones will be hired for the astronaut corps and begin training.

These "Artemis Generation" astronauts could end up on the International Space Station or future planned missions to the moon and mars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencenasaastronaut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Police seize suspect vehicle in Deerfield hit-and-run crash that critically hurt boy
Kim Foxx says she hopes indictment against Smollett 'based on the facts'
3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses: CFD
Organization Uses Art to Help People Overcome Health Challenges
Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow Red Line rider: police
Peapod ends food delivery in Illinois next week
Show More
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Mano a Mano youth canvassing communities of color for 2020 census
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
More TOP STORIES News