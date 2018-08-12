Search continues for Vasudeva Kethireddy, missing Rolling Meadows man

Volunteers searched Chicago's South Side for a missing Rolling Meadows man.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Volunteers searched Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday for Vasudeva Kethireddy, a 76-year-old missing Rolling Meadows man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Kethireddy was last seen on surveillance video on Aug. 4 in the parking lot of a Chase bank in the 6900-block of South Ashland Avenue in Englewood. His white 2005 Toyota Prius was found Tuesday in Englewood.

Kethireddy, a landlord who owned several properties on the South Side, left his house at 8 a.m. to collect rent from tenants.

Family members, tenants and others from the community are searching for clues in his disappearance, wearing green shirts with his picture as they searched on Sunday.

His family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

Last year, Kethireddy was carjacked and went missing. A day later, he called from Stroger Hospital. His family hopes something similar happened in this situation.

Kethireddy is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-255-2416.
