Search for missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth intensifies

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. --
The search intensifies for a missing 29-year-old woman from Colorado.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen in a Woodland Park Safeway grocery store on November 22, but her family hadn't heard from her after that. Berreth's mother called police for a welfare check on November 25, but she wasn't there.

Berreth was officially reported missing shortly after that.

Little is known about her disappearance.

In a Facebook post, her brother Clint Berreth, says the only thing that was gone was her purse.

He says he doesn't think she was leaving town because her suitcases and makeup were untouched, and her vehicles were still at home.

"It breaks my heart, and I just want her to come home," said Brandon Kindle, Berreth's brother-in-law.

Woodland Park police told East Idaho News that Berreth's phone was last pinged by a cell tower near Gooding, Idaho, which is a rural town about 100 miles southeast of Boise.

Law enforcement in Idaho got the notification that she may be in the state, but it's not clear how they're assisting the investigation.

Berreth is described as a white female with brown hair and is approximately 5'3'' and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater, blue pants, white shoes and carrying a brown purse.
