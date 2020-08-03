Search suspended for teenager in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor, recovery effort in place

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Divers are searching for a teenage boy in the water near Diversey Harbor late Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The search became a recovery operation shortly before 6 p.m., officials said.

The teenager was out swimming with "a group of young gentlemen," according to a Chicago Fire Department official. "He got swept off shore, and was not able to get back in to shore."

A teenage boy was swimming in Lake Michigan with friends when he got swept off shore.



"More divers going in checking new spot to search for teen who went under. Lake is very choppy with high winds. No one should be swimming. Very dangerous conditions," CFD officials tweeted early Monday evening.



Officials have warned about high waves on Lake Michigan Monday.

Waves are in the 4 to 7 foot range on Lake Michigan and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued through Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry.

RELATED: Man, 30, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Clark Street Beach in Evanston

There have been 50 confirmed fatal drownings in 2020, according to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
