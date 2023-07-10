'The Bear' producers, ABC7 Chicago team up to fight summer hunger

Hundreds of thousands of meals will be donated to children and families in need in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The producers of award-winning hit series "The Bear" are teaming up Monday with FX, Hulu, ABC Owned Television Stations and The Walt Disney Company to fight summer hunger and call attention to the persistent problem facing children who deal with food insecurity during the summer months.

The companies, including ABC7 Chicago, are collaborating with organizations in New York and Los Angeles and the Greater Chicago Food Depository to donate approximately 450,000 meals to children and families in the three cities.

"Giving back to the communities where we work and live is so meaningful to everyone associated with 'The Bear,'" said Josh Senior, executive producer for "The Bear," which is set in Chicago and recently released its second season. "We're grateful to FX, Hulu, ABC's Owned Television Stations and Disney for their support of this effort. We hope it will create more attention and awareness about the serious issue of summer hunger, and engage more people in the cause to help people in need."

"Feeding America and their incredible network of food banks do such important work each and every day providing hunger relief to children and families in need," said Debra OConnell, president of Networks and Television Business Operations for Disney Entertainment Television. "It is an honor for us to create a special connection between them in our top ABC Owned Station markets and the immensely talented cast and crew of FX's 'The Bear' on Hulu to help support and shine a light on an issue that impacts so many children every summer."

According to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, an estimated 22 million children receive their breakfast or lunch through school programs, and many have trouble finding proper meals and nutrition when school is not in session.

"Summer can mean up to 90 days without school meals for children facing hunger," said Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "We are thankful for 'The Bear' producers, FX, Hulu, and Disney for cooking up a wonderful opportunity to help us raise awareness of Summer Hunger and to help provide more meals to our neighbors in need."

Last summer, the Feeding America network served 24 million meals to children and families through its network of affiliated food banks nationwide.

To help the Greater Chicago Food Depository, visit its website at chicagosfoodbank.org.

Over the past 10 years, The Walt Disney Company has been committed to the effort to end hunger, teaming up with Feeding America to donate millions of meals to children and families who need it most.

Disney has participated in food rescue programs via their theme parks, donating millions of pounds of food; Disney VoluntEARS efforts, which provide opportunities for employees and cast members to dedicate thousands of volunteer hours to their local food banks; and through their Disney Matching Gifts program.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.