winter

Here are some tips for dealing with seasonal depression during Chicago winter

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some tips for dealing with seasonal depression

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When we set our clocks to "fall back" for daylight saving time each year, we invite an earlier nightfall into our lives.

The evening darkness that now greets us at about 4:30 p.m. every night can prompt a case of the winter blues, commonly referred to as seasonal depression.

Dr. Gail Saltz joined ABC7 to share some advice on how to beat that winter blues.

Saltz talked about how common seasonal depression is and how adults and kids can both be affected by it. She offered her thoughts on steps people can take to get through the 2021 winter season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopwintersunsetwinter weatherdaylight saving time
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER
Winter is here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls today
2021's last full moon peaked last night, may still look full tonight
Woodridge condo residents forced out early by water main break
Woodridge condo residents forced out early by water main break
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News