Security guard won't face charges in fatal shooting at Montclare Mexican restaurant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant security guard who shot and killed a man on Chicago's Northwest Side will not face any charges, according to police.

The shooting occurred at El Taconazo La Fiesta in the Montclare neighborhood Saturday just before 1:50 a.m.

Chicago police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the neck after an armed confrontation with a security guard. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Police said they questioned and released the guard on Sunday.

Authorities haven't yet identified the man who died.

Police also haven't offered details on what led up to the shooting.

The same restaurant was the scene of another deadly shooting in 2017, which claimed the life of 19-year-old Jaime Arceo.

RELATED: Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery

Arceo was the son of the restaurant's owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomontclaredeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured in Maywood house fire: officials
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Recreational marijuana supply low at some Chicago dispensaries
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
Show More
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
'Hamilton' ends Chicago run after over 3 years
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
More TOP STORIES News