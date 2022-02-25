localish

Museum showcases classic, vintage Segerstrom Shelby car collection in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. -- Ted and Rae Segerstrom, owners of what is one of the largest collections of vintage cars designed by Carroll Shelby in the world, are showcasing their restored vintage cars at the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center in Irvine.

"Along with my wife Ray. We both designed this play Segerstrom Shelby Event Center to house our collection," said Mr. Segerstrom.

The couple thought this was the best way of giving back to the community and sharing their cool, one-of-kind collection so they opened the museum for this purpose, which also has a charity component.

"The biggest thing that Ted wanted, he wanted an event center. He wanted a place where he could put all of his cars and put up all his neon," said Mrs. Segerstrom.

The Segerstroms want people to people to visit, enjoy the experience and most importantly, make great memories as they learn about incredible automotive history.

