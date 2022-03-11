Semi crash on I-80/94 kills south suburban Chicago man, Indiana State Police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An Illinois man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Indiana early Friday, Indiana State Police said.Troopers responded to a crash on the I-80/94 westbound near the 1.5 mile-marker that involved a semi and a passenger car around 1:00 a.m. in Lake County, Indiana. The 1.5 mile-marker is 1.5 miles east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.The driver of a red 2009 Cadillac CTS lost control of the vehicle and spun out into the path of a 2016 Freightliner semi, preliminary investigation information revealed. The semi struck the Cadillac on the driver's side. The semi then crashed into the concrete barrier on the right side of the road. This second impact caused the trailer to detach and overturn.The driver of the semi was not injured. The semi driver along with a Good Samaritan stopped and were able to remove the driver of the car from the vehicle and began to administer first aid. They determined the driver did not have a pulse and they began to administer CPR until Hammond emergency medical services arrived.The driver of the Cadillac was transported to Munster Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver has been identified as Jarrod Hall, 55, from Lansing, Illinois. The Lake County Coroner's Office has notified his family.The right two lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal.