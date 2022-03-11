fatal crash

Semi crash on I-80/94 kills south suburban Chicago man, Indiana State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- An Illinois man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Indiana early Friday, Indiana State Police said.

Troopers responded to a crash on the I-80/94 westbound near the 1.5 mile-marker that involved a semi and a passenger car around 1:00 a.m. in Lake County, Indiana. The 1.5 mile-marker is 1.5 miles east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.

The driver of a red 2009 Cadillac CTS lost control of the vehicle and spun out into the path of a 2016 Freightliner semi, preliminary investigation information revealed. The semi struck the Cadillac on the driver's side. The semi then crashed into the concrete barrier on the right side of the road. This second impact caused the trailer to detach and overturn.

SEE ALSO | 2 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on Chicago's South Side, fire officials say

The driver of the semi was not injured. The semi driver along with a Good Samaritan stopped and were able to remove the driver of the car from the vehicle and began to administer first aid. They determined the driver did not have a pulse and they began to administer CPR until Hammond emergency medical services arrived.

The driver of the Cadillac was transported to Munster Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver has been identified as Jarrod Hall, 55, from Lansing, Illinois. The Lake County Coroner's Office has notified his family.

The right two lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and vehicle removal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lansingindianacar crashtraffic fatalitiescar accidentscar accidentsemi crashfatal crashtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Judge sets $50K bail for man charged after deadly Burr Ridge crash
2 dead, 2 critically injured in South Side crash: CFD
2nd teen dies after brother killed in crash involving city truck
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett files appeal while serving time in protective custody
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
Human remains found after woman sees arm in gator's mouth
Waukesha Christmas parade suspect trial set for October
Man dies after entering burning Evanston home, fire department says
Show More
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle
Beware of thieves stealing gas from your car
Man says God told him to kill Northwest Side neighbor: prosecutors
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
More TOP STORIES News