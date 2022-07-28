Senator Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing minor symptoms

Senator Dick Durbin announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Senator Dick Durbin announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Senator Durbin said in a statement. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely."

Governor JB Pritzker 'feeling better,' tests negative after contracting COVID-19

President Biden tests negative for coronavirus, ending isolation: 'COVID isn't gone'

The future of COVID vaccines could be sprays, not shots