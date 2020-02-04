Shopping

Sephora announces plan to open 100 new stores this year

Makeup chain Sephora is expanding!

The company has announced they will open 100 new stores across 75 cities in North America this year.

Some of those cities include Charlotte, Nashville and San Jose.

This is more than double the number of openings in the previous year, and will be marked as the largest single-year expansion.

Sephora stores will primarily be in neighborhoods or strip centers and slightly smaller than the mall counterparts.

The stores will feature a sleek architectural and visual design that focuses on the classic Sephora DNA look and feel.

Additionally, all new stores will be powered by 100-percent renewable energy, helping to reduce the retailer's energy consumption.

Once the expansion is complete, there will be 600 locations in North America.
Report a correction or typo
