Former NFL Player Sergio Brown is expected to enter a plea to charges of murdering his mother, Myrtle Brown, in Maywood.

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown to enter plea to charges of mother's Maywood murder

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Former NFL Player Sergio Brown is expected to enter a plea in court on charges of killing his mother.

The body of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown was found near her home by neighbors in Maywood back in September.

RELATED: New details revealed in court as ex-NFL player Sergio Brown faces charges in mother's Maywood murder

Prosecutors said Brown was using his mother's credit card in Mexico in the days after her death.

RELATED | Missing ex-NFL player appears to post on Instagram from Mexico after mom found dead in Maywood

Brown played football at Proviso East High School before his collegiate career at Notre Dame and professionally with the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts and Bills.