New details revealed in court as ex-NFL player Sergio Brown faces charges in mother's Maywood murder

New details were revealed in court on Wednesday as former NFL player Sergio Brown faces charges in his mother's Maywood murder.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 saw former NFL player Sergio Brown appear in in-person on Wednesday as he continued to look around the Cook County courtroom, with his family attending the hearing.

The judge sided with the state, deciding to keep Brown in custody as, she said, the evidence presented proves he may be a flight risk and danger to the community.

Brown is now facing charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body in connection to the death of his 73-year-old mother, Myrtle Brown.

Prosecutors said Brown was the last person seen with his mother before her body was found by neighbors on Sept. 16 near a creek at her home in Maywood.

The victim's other son allegedly sensed something was wrong a couple days before that.

"He began to worry because his text messages went unanswered," said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jose Villarreal. "He didn't hear from the victim on the 14th or 16th."

As that investigation continued, Brown was still missing.

Investigators then noticed some blood on the patio of that home, which, they said, matches his DNA.

Some of the victim's belongings were also missing until investigators pinged the phone's location, tracing it back to the same location of the suspect.

Then came another piece of evidence near the home.

"Cameras in the area captured the offender burning items in a fire pit on the evening of September 14th," Villarreal said. "Police later found burnt fabric in that same fire pit."

Prosecutors said Brown called an Uber to the airport and flew to Mexico on the morning of Sept. 15 while booking Airbnb rentals with his mother's credit card.

RELATED | Missing ex-NFL player appears to post on Instagram from Mexico after mom found dead in Maywood

Mexican authorities later found Brown on Oct. 7 and extradited him back to the U.S.

Prosecutors said Brown was carrying a bag of his mother's belongings as he was detained.

Brown's family was too shaken up to talk to ABC7 on-camera on Wednesday.

Brown played football at Proviso East High School before his collegiate career at Notre Dame and professionally with the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts and Bills. He will now be held without bail until his next court hearing on Nov. 22.