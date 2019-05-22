Sex act at NC high school streamed online against student's will

WHOA: An administrator at Riverside High School says there’s a classroom where teens go to have sex. One sex act captured on video and uploaded to Instagram against the female student’s will a warrant says. @DurhamSheriff deputy has confiscated the victim and the boy’s 📱#ABC11 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 22, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. -- A child pornography investigation is underway at Riverside High School after a sexually explicit video of students engaging in a sex act was shared on social media.According to a search warrant, the boy involved in the act streamed the video online without the girl's permission.The school's resource officer learned about the incident after the female student reported that she had argued with the boy over the leaked video. She said the boy began to tell other students about the video.As part of the investigation, the school's resource officer then spoke to an administrator at the school who confirmed he had learned that students were using a classroom to engage in sexual activity.According to the warrant, other students reported to the SRO that the boy uploaded the video to Instagram live on social media. The live footage gave the boy's social media followers access to the sexually explicit content.Durham Public Schools released the following statement about the investigation.Deputies with Durham Sheriff's Office confiscated the cellphones of the alleged victim and the boy. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the investigation into the case is ongoing.