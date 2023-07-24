An ESPN analyst is recovering after he fainted on live television at the Rose Bowl.

Shaka Hislop, ESPN analyst, faints live on air before soccer match in California

PASADENA, Calif. -- An ESPN analyst is recovering after he fainted on live television at the Rose Bowl.

Video shows the analyst, Shaka Hislop, fall over before the Real Madrid versus AC Milan game on Sunday night.

His colleague screamed for help before the broadcast cut away.

Hislop is OK.

His colleague said after the incident that Hislop was conscious, talking and a little embarrassed.

It's not clear what caused him to faint, but it was hot Sunday afternoon in Pasadena, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.