WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Shaka Hislop, ESPN analyst, faints live on air before soccer match in California

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 8:35PM
ESPN analyst faints live on air during soccer match at Rose Bowl
EMBED <>More Videos

An ESPN analyst is recovering after he fainted on live television at the Rose Bowl.

PASADENA, Calif. -- An ESPN analyst is recovering after he fainted on live television at the Rose Bowl.

Video shows the analyst, Shaka Hislop, fall over before the Real Madrid versus AC Milan game on Sunday night.

His colleague screamed for help before the broadcast cut away.

RELATED: Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people on eve of Women's World Cup soccer tournament

Hislop is OK.

His colleague said after the incident that Hislop was conscious, talking and a little embarrassed.

It's not clear what caused him to faint, but it was hot Sunday afternoon in Pasadena, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW