Man running across America to help feed hungry to stop in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man has found a rather unusual method to help feed the hungry: he's running across America.
Shan Riggs started running in San Francisco on September 1, and he's been on the road since then.
"Running across the country was a dream of mine and then I lost my job due to COVID, like a lot of people, so I suddenly had some time on my hands," said Riggs, who has been a distance runner for decades.
So he's using that time, running to fight hunger and calling attention to food insecurity.
"Just seeing the need and how much it's grown this year. And also just seeing how many people are needing support for the first time," Riggs said.
He runs about 40 miles a day, taking about seven or eight hours to do it. He's accompanied by his crew chief Callie in an RV. They are spreading the word through his website, while hoping for donations.
"That's one of the most fun parts," Riggs explained. "We meet people on the road and they learn what we're doing and they will just reach in their pockets and give us whatever they have."
They plan to take a break once they reach Chicago. It will be their first real break since Boulder, Colorado.
"I lived in Chicago for a long time. Callie, my crew chief, she lives in Chicago," Riggs said. "So now's an opportunity to take a few days this weekend to get healed up and then hike the last thousand miles or so out to the Atlantic Ocean."
Riggs hopes to reach the Greater Chicago Food Depository by Friday afternoon, then they'll begin a weekend of relaxing and enjoying Chicago food.
To follow his journey or make a donation toward Feeding the Hungry, visit https://www.shanrunsacrossamerica.com/.
