shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2022

Advance reservations required; no tickets will be available onsite
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Shedd Aquarium resumes free days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will have several chances to visit Shedd Aquarium for free in 2022 as part of Illinois Resident Free Days.

Shedd has announced the following will be free days for Illinois residents: January 13-17, February 7-11 and February 14-18.

Tickets must be secured ahead of a visit online or by phone: 312-939-2438. Free admission will not be granted to guests who walk up without a reservation.

The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.

In accordance with Chicago's latest public health guidance, Shedd will require proof of vaccination for all guests age 5 and older beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

Those ages 16 and older also must show a photo ID matching their proof of vaccination. Masks for staff and visitors over the age of 2 are still required.

Tickets must be secured ahead of the visit. Illinois residents can claim their free tickets either online or by phone: 312-939-2438.

All adults will have to provide proof of in state residency when redeeming the tickets.

Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopshedd aquariumillinoisreopening illinois
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Tamron Hall reflects on her Chicago days
Tamron Hall talks new crime novel set in Chicago
Shedd Aquarium cleaning up Chicago beaches as part of 'Action Days'
4 penguin chicks at Shedd Aquarium take 1st swim: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
IL reports 20,866 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
'You changed my life': NHL worker thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
IL SOS closing driver services facilities for 2 weeks
Chicago, Cook Co. vaccine proof requirements take effect
Chicago Teachers Union planning to vote on remote learning Tuesday
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold with plenty of sun Monday
California family welcomes twins born in different years
Young burglary suspect shot by officer at BMW Westmont dealership
Chicago weekend violence leaves 26 shot, 4 dead: CPD
1 shot, 1 possibly stabbed during fight at Bridgeview banquet hall
More TOP STORIES News