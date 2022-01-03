Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents will have several chances to visit Shedd Aquarium for free in 2022 as part of Illinois Resident Free Days.
Shedd has announced the following will be free days for Illinois residents: January 13-17, February 7-11 and February 14-18.
Tickets must be secured ahead of a visit online or by phone: 312-939-2438. Free admission will not be granted to guests who walk up without a reservation.
The free visits will look a bit different than in years past with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure safety.
In accordance with Chicago's latest public health guidance, Shedd will require proof of vaccination for all guests age 5 and older beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.
Those ages 16 and older also must show a photo ID matching their proof of vaccination. Masks for staff and visitors over the age of 2 are still required.
All adults will have to provide proof of in state residency when redeeming the tickets.
Even though the tickets are free, a $3 transaction fee will be applied to Illinois Resident Free Days tickets reserved online.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
