chicago proud

Shedd Aquarium volunteers clean up Montrose Beach for return of piping plovers

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteers clean up Montrose Beach litter ahead of piping plover season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of volunteers searched the sands on Montrose Beach Saturday for pollution in an effort to get the stretch of Lake Michigan's shoreline ready for the homecoming of Monty and Rose -- the piping plovers.

"There's only about 70 different pairs of them left in the wild," said Edward Warden, conservation stewardship coordinator for Shedd Aquarium. "So every single individual nesting pair counts to the survival of the species."

The birds are part of an endangered species, which surprised wildlife experts, like Warden, when they nested here in 2019.

"They successfully hatched some eggs and reared some young chicks that year," he said. "While we were all shutting down for COVID, they showed up at the beach -- same place, same time, and did it again."

Now volunteers are looking for dangerous waste, especially at Montrose Beach's southern end, where Monty and Rose are expected in just a few weeks.

"A lot of caps. I have a lot of glass," said 10-year-old volunteer Naiya Fayad.

Fayad and her 8-year-old brother George said they found a lot of debris during the cleanup effort.

"I don't want to say this, but they get sick," the young volunteer said. "And it's not really good for them to have plastic in their stomachs."

Their mom, Mirna Fayad, said she was disappointed to see how much trash is on Chicago's beaches.

"It's really sad and honestly I think I could have stayed in just one section for the entire hour and continue to find little plastics that can hurt the wildlife," she said.

"We're talking about hundreds of other different bird species that use this site, [and] several different species of plants," Warden said. "Many of those endangered, and certainly our own drinking water here in Lake Michigan."

The weekend cleanup will hopefully make a difference, not just for Monty and Rose, but for all of us.

If you want to pitch in and help the environment, visit the Shedd Aquarium website for more information on action days ahead this spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagobeachestrashlitteringbirdsshedd aquariumlake michiganendangered specieschicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
ABC7's Craig Wall joins father, veterans on honor flight
CAIR Chicago talks first Muslim representation in American Girl Doll
National Association for Down Syndrome hosts annual fashion show
Good Samaritan saves Aurora man, 72, from oncoming train
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News