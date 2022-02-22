search and rescue

Person missing after falling through Lake Michigan shelf ice, Indiana DNR says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A search was underway after a man went missing Monday afternoon in Lake Michigan, said Officer Nicole Baumann, an Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., responders were dispatched to West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park reference a person in the water, Baumann said. Once on scene, responders learned that five people had entered onto shelf ice along the shoreline when it began to crack. The group began to retreat to shore when one person fell into the water.


SEE ALSO | Chicago Fire Department rescues man who wandered onto Lake Michigan ice

Members of the party attempted to reach their friend, but the large waves and unstable ice hindered their efforts, Baumann said. The waves were about three to four feet at this time.

Indiana Conservation Officers along with Portage Fire department, Porter Fire department, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Ogden Dunes Fire department, Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers and United State Coast Guard all responded to the scene and are currently searching, Baumann said.


The identity of the missing person is being withheld pending family notification.

Indiana Conservation Officers urged the public to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaicesearchice rescuesearch and rescuewater searchmissing person
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Missing Chicago woman last seen snorkeling in Puerto Rico
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
TOP STORIES
2-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead, Illinois State Police say
Police offered teen food to confess to crime he didn't commit: lawyer
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
Albany Park fire guts brewpub, gym, apartment building
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain, thunder
Show More
Mom takes action after 4-year-old sent home over braids
DOC facility infested with rats, cockroaches, lawsuit says
Northwestern University exhibit depicts history of anti-Black violence
LIVE | UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Ukraine crisis
Antelope from Lincoln Park Zoo finds new home in Brookfield
More TOP STORIES News