Post a 'shelfie' and gift a book to a child through Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Include a book in your next selfie, and you can help a child in need discover a new adventure.

For every "shelfie" you post, Disney will donate a new book to the nonprofit "First Book" through its Magic of Storytelling campaign. Post your "shelfie" with the hashtag "magic of storytelling" before March 31.

Already, Disney and "First Book" have donated more than 75 million books.

If you don't have a social media account, you can also buy a book at ShopDisney.com.

Encouraging early literacy is a mission close to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's heart and especially to First Lady Amy Eshleman.

She joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday with Chicago Public Library Commissioner Andrea Telli.

Lightfoot has helped to make libraries more accessible by keeping them open seven days a week, but story times, craft programs and events outside of the library are offered, too.
