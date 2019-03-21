Disasters & Accidents

Shelter-in-place order issued for Texas city due to elevated benzene levels after oil tank fire

Shelter-in-place issued for entire City of Deer Park due to elevated levels of benzene detected at ITC facility.

DEER PARK, Texas -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for the City of Deer Park in Texas due to elevated levels of benzene at the ITC facility, where tanks burned for days.



An odor may be noticeable to the community.

Several school districts in the area announced that classes are cancelled due to this recent ITC incident. The districts include Deer Park, La Porte, Pasadena, Channelview, Sheldon and Galena Park.




SEE ALSO: What to do when shelter-in-place is issued

What to do during a shelter in place



The Houston Fire Department's hazardous materials units are responding to the scene.

Traffic anchor Katherine Whaley said SH-225 will be shut down soon due to a shelter-in-place near ITC.



According to a message from the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system, an incident occurred at the facility, located at 1943 Independence Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

"It is recommended that industrial and public neighbors south of Tidal Road, east of Beltway 8, west of Underwood and north of Pasadena Boulevard take shelter in place precautions until further notice," the message said.

ITC told ABC13 an employee monitoring the area around the tank fire detected the elevated levels of benzene using a handheld device.

The company believes shifting winds may have disturbed the foam being used to suppress the fire, leading to the elevated benzene levels.



The tank fire burned as many as eight tanks from Sunday to Wednesday, creating concern about the air quality from residents in the area due to the thick, black smoke from the fire.

The tanks were all extinguished early Wednesday morning until a flare-up that was contained within about 30 seconds occurring later in the day, the city's government Twitter account said.

ITC is working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible, the CAER message said.

Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdeer parkhazmatfireshelter in placeu.s. & world
