Chicago native Kendall Reynolds breaks barriers in fashion industry with Black-owned shoe brand

Chicago native Kendall Reynolds is making her mark in the fashion industry with her very own luxury shoe brand.

Chicago native Kendall Reynolds is making her mark in the fashion industry with her very own luxury shoe brand.

Chicago native Kendall Reynolds is making her mark in the fashion industry with her very own luxury shoe brand.

Chicago native Kendall Reynolds is making her mark in the fashion industry with her very own luxury shoe brand.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A luxury shoe designer, breaking barriers in the fashion world, is making Chicago Proud.

After learning to design footwear on her own, Kendall Reynolds set off to Milan, Italy to receive training at Ars Sutoria, the world's leading design school for footwear and bags.

The Chicago native eventually moved to Los Angeles, where she established her luxury shoe brand, Kendall Miles, in 2015. The Black-owned, woman-led company is rooted in the belief that Black women deserve luxury, too. Reynold's innovative designs are staples in the wardrobes of some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities, including Rihanna, Kehlani, Regina King, and Lupita N'yongo.

Reynolds visited ABC 7 to share the inspiring story of how she chased her dreams.