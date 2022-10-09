Chicago shootings: 14 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

A Chicago Loop shooting left a man shot and killed in the 400 block of South Wells Street, the police department said. One person is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 14 people shot, two fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, according to police.

A man was fatally shot during a downtown fight early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, police said. Two men, 38 and 24 years old, were involved in a physical altercation in the 400 block of South Wells Street. The 24-year-old took out a gun and shot the 38-year-old in the chest. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officers placed the alleged shooter in custody on the scene and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries, CPD said. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

Around the same time, A teen boy was shot on the North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the South East Ravenswood neighborhood's 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was outside when an unknown person shot him in the knee. The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said. The victim was unable to provide further details about the incident and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a person was found shot to death in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Area detectives were investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot while walking on the sidewalk in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Saturday. The teen was in the 7600-block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown person, according to Chicago police. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. Area Two Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Last weekend, 34 people were shot, five fatally, in weekend gun violence.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.