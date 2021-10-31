mass shooting

Flossmoor shooting leaves 4 shot Halloween weekend, police say

Investigators say the shooting was targeted, isolated
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were shot Halloween weekend in Flossmoor, police said.

Flossmoor police responded to multiple calls for a disturbance and shots fired in the 3800 block of Ballantrae Way shortly after midnight on Sunday, officials said. Officers found four gunshot victims when they arrived on the scene.

Responding officers and paramedics administered immediate medical aid to the victims. Three of those shot were transported to Christ Hospital and one was transported to St. James Hospital Olympia Fields, according to officials.

Investigators determined the shooting was a targeted isolated incident. Police said they believe that there is no continued threat to the community.

Flossmoor detectives are investigating the shooting with the help of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division of the Flossmoor Police Department at 708-957-4500.
