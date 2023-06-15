Geneva police investigating shooting that left 2 dead inside home on Pebble Beach Court

Geneva police continue to investigate a shooting at a home on Pebble Beach Court that left a man and a woman dead, police said.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police continue to investigate after a shooting left a man and woman dead inside a home in west suburban Geneva Wednesday night.

The names of the two killed have not been released, but authorities said it was a domestic situation.

Police said just before 5:30 p.m. they received a panicked 911 call from inside a home that gunshots had gone off.

"Upon their arrival they located two victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds," Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli said. "Victim was located inside the house, one located outside the house near the vehicle."

As investigators pick through clues and process a silver car they believe might be related to the incident,.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene but have not commented any further on how the two people died. Police said they are working to determine the relationship between the two people.

"My neighbor came over, knocked on my door and said, 'Mike come out side, take a look,'" said neighbor Mike Sloan. "I come out and there's 25 to 30 police cars up and down the street, not a very big street. There's a cul-de-sac down at the end. Helicopters... they're running through the backyard."

Sloan said he'd just seen his female neighbor and her daughter Tuesday for the first time in months.

"I came back and was walking my dogs this Morning, yesterday morning and I ran into her. ...I hope... I hope ... hope it's not true," he said.

At this time, police have called it a death investigation. No further information has been released.

