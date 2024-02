Man critically injured in shooting at Harvey restaurant, spokesperson says

A shooting in Harvey, IL left a man critically injured near East 147th Street and Halsted Street on Monday night, a spokesperson said.

A shooting in Harvey, IL left a man critically injured near East 147th Street and Halsted Street on Monday night, a spokesperson said.

A shooting in Harvey, IL left a man critically injured near East 147th Street and Halsted Street on Monday night, a spokesperson said.

A shooting in Harvey, IL left a man critically injured near East 147th Street and Halsted Street on Monday night, a spokesperson said.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting at a south suburban restaurant on Monday night.

A Harvey spokesperson said the shooting happened on East 147th Street at Halsted Street.

Bullet holes could be seen covering the windows of the restaurant on that corner.

ABC7 is still waiting for more details from police on how the shooting happened.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.