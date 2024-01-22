Joliet shooting: Man sought after multiple people found dead in homes, homicide investigation opened

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police launched a homicide investigation after multiple people were found dead in the south suburb Monday afternoon.

Police said the individuals were found fatally shot in two homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. They have not released the exact number of victims, nor any details about the victims including ages, genders and any possible relationship.

Police said they are looking for Romeo Nance in connection with the homicide investigation. Police said they believe he is driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate Q730412.

Romeo Nance is believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate Q730412 Joliet Police Department

Nance should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911 or Joliet police immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Joliet Police Department.

