Suspect in 8 deadly Will County shootings dies in Texas police confrontation

Romeo Nance, who is connected to 7 deaths near 2200 West Acres Road in Will County, died in a Natalia, Texas police confrontation.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The search for the suspect in a string of murders in the Joliet area ended Monday night, after Romeo Nance, 23, took his own life during a confrontation with Texas police, authorities said.

Nance died nearly 1,200 miles from where the murders took place, according to officials.

He had traveled to the city of Natalia, Texas after the killings, southwest of San Antonio.

Many questions remain Tuesday morning, including a possible motive and the reason for Nance's travel across the country.

Officials said there was a confrontation in Texas during which Nance shot himself.

Nance was wanted for shooting nine people, eight fatally, across four separate crime scenes in the suburbs earlier this week.

Nance lived in one of the two homes on West Acres Road where seven bodies were found Monday afternoon.

Joliet police said earlier Monday, they responded to the 2200-block of West Acres Road and found two people dead in one home and five more dead in another home. Their names, genders and ages have not been released.

The night before, Will County Deputy Sheriff Dan Jungles said his deputies were called to a home at 5 Pheasant Run Lane, where they found a person with a gunshot wound to the head. That victim, identified as 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Jungle said he was originally from Nigeria and had been in Will County for the past three years.

WATCH: Full police update on Joliet murders

The Joliet Police Department and Will County Sheriff's Office gave an update on the seven people found dead in 2 homes in Joliet, which is also connected to a fatal shooting Sunday

About 10 minutes before that, Will County officials said another man was injured in a shooting in Joliet in the 200-block of Davis Street.

In that incident, a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Video shows the Davis Street incident.

In it, a man can be seen getting supplies from a car, when a red Toyota Camry pulls up. A few words are exchanged before the driver pulls away. But moments later, as the 42-year-old victim walks home, the driver of the Camry pulls around and opens fire. Gunshots can be heard, and the suspect speeds away.

Police were able to identify the suspect and vehicle, but were not able to locate them. As a result, Jungles said his deputies set up surveillance near the West Acres Road home at about midnight, but saw no sign of Nance.

After about 12 hours of surveillance, the deputies approached the home listed as Nance's last known address, saw blood outside and made entry. Inside, he said, they found two people who had been fatally shot and contacted the Joliet Police Department.

Police said the second house, in which five people were found dead, was inhabited by some of Nance's relatives, so they checked that house as well and made their gruesome discovery.

"I've been a policeman for 29 years, and this is the worst crime scene I've ever been associated with," Joliet Chief Bill Evans said.

Police said they do not believe Bakare is related to any of the victims discovered Monday, but is somehow connected to Nance.

Police said Nance knew all of his victims.

Nance is believed to have a criminal history; though, police did not offer any further details.

Curtis Ellis is the 42-year-old victim's neighbor.

"My wife could've been out there taking groceries out of the car, just like this guy was taking water out of his car, and it doesn't seem like he even knew the guy," Ellis said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact the Joliet Police Department.