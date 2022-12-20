WATCH LIVE

Kenosha shooting leaves 2 seriously wounded, suspected shooter dead, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 11:55AM
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to a report of an active shooter in the 1300-block of 56th Street at about 8:20 p.m., police said.

As officers arrived, they were shot at and returned fire, police said.

There were reports of hostage situation inside and police made entry into the home, police said.

Two victims were inside, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition, with the suspected shooter dead, police said.

the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation will conduct an investigation.

