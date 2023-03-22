Wisconsin car dealership employee shot, killed by unhappy customer, police say

A Wisconsin car dealership employee was shot and killed at work by an unhappy customer.

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- An employee of a Wisconsin car dealership is dead after police say he was shot by an unhappy customer on Monday.

The victim was part of the Gambian community in Madison, and a semi-professional soccer player, according to News 3 Now.

"He was an excellent person, I know him," said Samba Baldeh, a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly. "He was very active in the community. He was very well loved by his family members."

Police were called to MSI Auto Sales in Middleton after a customer returned to the dealership who was unhappy with her car.

"Around 1:30 pm we got a call to the car dealership there for a report of a disturbance that was going on," said Middleton Police Capt. Travis Kakuske.

Police say after arguing for an hour, employees asked her to leave.

That's when she's accused of shooting and killing a male employee.

"We were on scene very quickly, within a matter of a couple of minutes," Kakuske said. "Our officers attempted to render aid to the victim and immediately tried to locate the suspect. But she very quickly fled the scene in a vehicle, even prior to us arriving."

Police found the suspect in a family member's home on the Far West Side of Madison.

News 3 Now has confirmed the victim's identity as a member of Madison's Gambian community, but aren't naming him.

State Representative Baldeh, a Gambian native in Madison, met with the victim's family.

"To a very high extent to assure them, that we will come together as a community to support their family," Baldeh said.

The victim played semi-professional soccer in Milwaukee after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin - Parkside.

"We must not accept this as the norm, or things that should happen in our community," Baldeh said. "It shouldn't."

Representative Baldeh says the victim is the third member of Madison's Gambian to pass in the last two weeks.

"I want to ensure my immigrant community, my Gambian community, my Madison and my Wisconsin community that we are a safe community despite what happened," Baldeh said. "And we will continue to work hard to make sure guns aren't in the hands of the wrong people."

