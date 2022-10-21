Montgomery, IL news: Police investigating after person found fatally shot in suburban driveway

Village of Montgomery, Illinois about 45 miles west of Chicago

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the far west suburb early Friday morning.

Police said officers responded just before 5:25 a.m. to the 1200-block of Lebanon Street on the East Side of the village for a report of an unresponsive person in a driveway.

The individual was pronounced dead on arrival from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The person has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Montgomery Police Department are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Part of Lebanon Street remains closed for the investigation, and the public should avoid the area, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Greg Mayyou at 331-212-9091 or by email at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us.