CPD releases video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather

Family held a vigil for the beloved father and grandfather Tuesday night, after police released more information about the suspect in his death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of a suspect in the case of a store clerk and beloved father and grandfather who was killed in an attempted robbery at a West Rogers Park liquor store Monday night, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Salim Khamo. He died just before 11:45 p.m., the office said.

Khamo was working behind the counter of J and K Food and Liquor about 9:50 p.m. in the 6300-block of North Western Avenue when someone walked in with a handgun and demanded money, CPD said.

"Shoot him for what? For what? The hundred dollars that was in the register? For what, for the beer? You took a person's life. You took our father," his daughter Sally Khamo said.

She said Khamo recently got a FOID card and gun because he was getting worried about crime in the area.

Khamo was shot in the chest, police said. CPD said he was able to return fire, but the gunman was not hit. The suspect rode a bicycle to the store but left on foot, police said.

Police have released surveillance photos of the possible suspect. Anyone with information about the man should contact Detective Michael Perricone at 312-744-8261.

Video shows him arriving on a bicycle and then entering the store wearing a coat over a hoodie and a mask over his face. Seconds later, after allegedly shooting Khamo, cameras captured him running out of the store and racing down the block, leaving his bicycle at the scene.

Authorities are calling this an attempted robbery because ultimately nothing was taken.

Chicago fire crews took Khamo to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

"With our business, also a lot of people come in. They sometimes snatch the phones or they take the stuff that are relevant, or they take the money. But with life, you cannot get the life back," said Sami Khan, owner of the nearby Cell N Comp Repairs shop.

Khamo's brother said he came to Chicago from Iraq some 30 years ago during the first Gulf War in search of a better life and the American dream. He was killed just two weeks before he was set to retire.

Khamo lived for his family; his son said nothing gave him more happiness.

"He just cared so much about us. I know he did," Siefar Khamo said.

His seven grandchildren were his pride and joy.

"He wanted to retire to a farm on the outskirts of Chicago, raise chickens, have his grandkids come. He just wanted to have a place for his family," his son said. "We came from Iraq, you know. We ran because we were refugees, were Christian Assyrians from the Middle East. And he was just a proud man. He was not gonna let, you know, someone bully him."

Friend Joe Athens lives upstairs and heard the gunshot.

"I hear one loud bang. I didn't hear the other one. And then I come running down right into this. It's just senseless," Athens said.

Khamo opened the store with his brother back in 2006 after he saved up enough money.

"My dad has done nothing wrong his whole life. He's done everything right. He deserves this. He deserves his justice," his son said. "We just want him, whoever this guy did it, we just want him to get caught, OK?"

A church vigil was held for Khamo Tuesday night in Northbrook, as his family pleads for help from the public.

"We had a party on Sunday. I was dancing with him, my last dance with my father," Sally Khamo said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.