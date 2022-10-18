Person killed in West Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say

Police said one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday near W. Estes Avenue and N. Rockwell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting on Chicago's Far North Side Tuesday afternoon.

Police said one person was killed in the shooting near W. Estes Avenue and N. Rockwell Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | Grandfather dies after West Rogers Park shooting during attempted robbery: Chicago police

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting, but investigators were seen removing a body from a vehicle parked on the street.

It's not yet known if any suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.