Memorial grows outside Romeoville home where family of 4 found killed

Romeoville police continue to search for a shooter after a family of four was killed inside a home on Concord Avenue.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A small memorial of flowers and candles is growing outside the home where a family of two adults, two children and their pet dogs were found dead on Sunday.

They were found in their home in Romeoville on Concord Avenue just off Independence Boulevard.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for whoever killed the family.

Neighbors were left stunned by the gruesome discovery as police continue to search for the person or people who did this.

Police said Sunday night while conducting a well-being check they found the four victims dead inside their home on Concord Avenue in Romeoville's Hampton Park subdivision.

The Will County Coroner identified the deceased adults as 38-year-old Alberto Rolon and 32-year-old Zoraida Bartolomei.

Authorities have not named the couple's two sons, who neighbors said were around 7 and 9 years old. The family's three dogs were also gunned down.

Police combed the home non-stop for evidence as they work to gather leads.

"Due to the timeframe that has gone by, more than 18 hours from the time we were contacted, we are not asking anybody to shelter in place," Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne said: "We are not actively looking for anybody in the area but we do always ask our residents to have a good sense of self-awareness and to report anything that they might see as suspicious."

Neighbors said the family had moved into the home in April and had mostly kept to themselves.

"It's unnerving, very unnerving," said neighbor Dan Lugo. "We moved out of the city to come out to this quiet area, which has always been quiet, and to come and something like this to happen, it's pretty messed up."

A neighbor said both adult victims had jobs. The man worked in a warehouse for a beverage company and would give his free allotment of beer to that neighbor because the family did not drink.

Police said the victims were killed some time between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

They offered no motive or description of a shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.