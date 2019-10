Chicago Costume Company shares 2019 Halloween costume trends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown is on for Halloween!If you need a little help deciding wear this year, from super heroes toChicago Costume Company can meet all of your Halloween costume needs!Chicago Costume Company General Manager Courtland Hickey joined ABC7 to show off this year's trends.For more details, visit https://www.chicagocostume.com/ 1120 W. Fullerton Ave, ChicagoPhone: 773-528-12644727 W. Montrose Ave, ChicagoPhone: 773-282-1264Mon-Fri: 10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday: 10:00am - 7:00pmSunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm