Chicago Costume Company shares 2019 Halloween costume trends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown is on for Halloween!

If you need a little help deciding wear this year, from super heroes to Stranger Things, Chicago Costume Company can meet all of your Halloween costume needs!

Chicago Costume Company General Manager Courtland Hickey joined ABC7 to show off this year's trends.

For more details, visit https://www.chicagocostume.com/

Store Information:

Lincoln Park: 1120 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Phone: 773-528-1264

Portage Park: 4727 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago

Phone: 773-282-1264

Hours:

Mon-Fri: 10:00am - 8:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm
