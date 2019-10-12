CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown is on for Halloween!
If you need a little help deciding wear this year, from super heroes to Stranger Things, Chicago Costume Company can meet all of your Halloween costume needs!
Chicago Costume Company General Manager Courtland Hickey joined ABC7 to show off this year's trends.
For more details, visit https://www.chicagocostume.com/
Store Information:
Lincoln Park: 1120 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
Phone: 773-528-1264
Portage Park: 4727 W. Montrose Ave, Chicago
Phone: 773-282-1264
Hours:
Mon-Fri: 10:00am - 8:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm
Chicago Costume Company shares 2019 Halloween costume trends
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News